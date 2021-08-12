Nine of 19 nominees for ministerial roles in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's new government served under his hardline predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was president from 2005 to 2013, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Nine of 19 nominees for ministerial roles in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's new government served under his hardline predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was president from 2005 to 2013, media said Thursday.

Raisi, a conservative judicial chief, submitted his list of cabinet nominees to parliament on Wednesday. A decision on the government makeup is expected within a week.

Iranian newspaper Etemad reported that Hossein Amirabdollahian, the current pick for Iran's top diplomat, served as a deputy foreign minister under Ahmadinejad during his second term.

Ahmadinejad's former defense chief Ahmad Wahidi was tapped as the next interior minister. Javad Owji, a former deputy oil minister, was nominated as oil minister and former minister of industries and mines Ali Akbar Mehrabian as energy minister.