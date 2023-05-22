UrduPoint.com

Iran's Raisi Replaces Longtime Security Chief Shamkhani

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Iran's Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed a Revolutionary Guards general as the country's top security official, replacing Ali Shamkhani after nearly a decade marked by headway in Gulf diplomacy

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed a Revolutionary Guards general as the country's top security official, replacing Ali Shamkhani after nearly a decade marked by headway in Gulf diplomacy.

"Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president," the official presidential website reported.

The Islamic republic's highest security body, the council reports to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has the final word on all major policy decision.

Ahmadian, graduate of the National Defence University, was in charge of the strategic centre of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) before his appointment to the new post, the presidency said.

The general, in his early 60s, has also served on the Expediency Council, an advisory board to Khamenei.

Ahmadian's previous roles include commander of the IRGC's naval forces and chief of its joint staff, the presidential website added.

