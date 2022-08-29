UrduPoint.com

Iran's Raisi Says No Meeting Scheduled With US' Biden During UN General Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that he does not intend to hold a meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in mid-September as there would be "no benefit" in it for the Iranian citizens.

"I already answered this question during the previous meeting and said 'no.' I reiterate my answer - no.

There is and there will be no benefit for the Iranian people if we hold a meeting. It is not and it will not be on the schedule," Raisi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

Iran is currently in the EU-led talks with the global powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, with the negotiations dragging on since Biden took office 20 months ago. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump nullified the nuclear agreement in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran.

