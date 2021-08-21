UrduPoint.com

Iran's Raisi Says Tackling Covid, Reviving Economy Priorities

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Iran's Raisi says tackling Covid, reviving economy priorities

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday his government will prioritise tackling Covid and accelerating vaccinations ahead of an economic revival, as he defended his cabinet choices before parliament

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday his government will prioritise tackling Covid and accelerating vaccinations ahead of an economic revival, as he defended his cabinet choices before parliament.

The conservative-dominated parliament began debating the male-only, largely conservative lineup in the morning ahead of a vote of confidence expected later this week.

"The government's first priority is controlling the coronavirus, improving the health situation and widespread vaccination," Raisi said.

"The economy and the livelihood situation is the second" priority, he added, noting that his lineup is meant to bring about "justice and progress".

Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a "fifth wave" of Covid-19 infections, the country's worst yet, which they have largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Daily infections and deaths have hit record highs several times this month, raising total cases since the pandemic started to over 4.5 million and fatalities to more than 100,000.

Iran, battling the middle East's deadliest Covid outbreak, launched a vaccination drive in February but it has progressed slower than authorities had hoped.

Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.

Raisi has tapped 63-year-old optometrist Bahram Eynollahi as his health minister.

He defended his pick as "a figure who can rally forces in the fight against coronavirus".

Eynollahi was named by local media as a signatory of a January open letter that warned former president Hassan Rouhani against importing vaccines made by the United States, Britain and France, as they may cause "unknown and irreversible complications".

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had in the same month banned the use of vaccines made by the US and Britain, calling them "completely untrustworthy".

More than 16.3 million people out of the country's 83 million inhabitants have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 5.4 million have received the second, the health ministry said Friday.

Related Topics

Import Iran Parliament Vote France Progress Same United States Middle East Money January February May June Media Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus ..

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract

14 minutes ago
 PNCA online film production certificate course in ..

PNCA online film production certificate course in full swing

56 seconds ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes concluded

Two-week kids' painting classes concluded

58 seconds ago
 'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush ..

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

1 minute ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches ‘Body Wise’ prog ..

Special Olympics UAE launches ‘Body Wise’ programme with HealthPlus Network ..

25 minutes ago
 PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt ..

PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt music edition

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.