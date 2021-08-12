UrduPoint.com

Iran's Raisi Urges Foreign Minister To Fast-Track Importation Of COVID-19 Vaccine- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:09 AM

Iran's Raisi Urges Foreign Minister to Fast-Track Importation of COVID-19 Vaccine- Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a cabinet session on Wednesday pressed Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to stop at nothing to ensure the importation of the COVID-19 vaccine, official IRNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a cabinet session on Wednesday pressed Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to stop at nothing to ensure the importation of the COVID-19 vaccine, official IRNA news agency reported.

The president was cited as saying that the coronavirus is the foremost issue the country is facing and that more effective measures must be taken to address the virus.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was reported to have also labeled the coronavirus the biggest challenge for the country.

Iran has seen an increase in new infections in the last few weeks, with the number of cases still rising.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 536 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 to 95,647 people.

