Iran's Reports 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases, Exceeding 23,000 In Total - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Iran's Reports 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases, Exceeding 23,000 in Total - Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 1,411 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infected to over 23,000, while 127 new deaths were registered, media reported Monday citing the country's health ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Iran has confirmed 1,411 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infected to over 23,000, while 127 new deaths were registered, media reported Monday citing the country's health ministry.

"Since yesterday, we have had 1,411 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 23,049," Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Monday according to Fars news Agency.

Jahanpour added that the total death toll from the disease in the country has risen to 1,812 while more than 8,300 people have recovered in total.

Iran celebrated the Nowruz - new year at spring equinox - over the weekend with heavy restrictions on travel between regions.

