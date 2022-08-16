UrduPoint.com

Iran's Response To JCPOA Draft Agreement Concerns Sanctions, Economic Guarantees - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Iran's Response to JCPOA Draft Agreement Concerns Sanctions, Economic Guarantees - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Iranian answer to the draft agreement on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been received by the European Union and is focused on issues related to sanctions and economic guarantees, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Iranian news agency ISNA reported, citing sources, that Iran had sent EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell its response to the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the nuclear deal and expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

Politico cited a Western official familiar with the matter as saying that the EU received Iran's response on Monday night. The official noted that Tehran's position on the draft mostly concerns sanctions and guarantees around economic engagement.

There were no other demands regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) probe into traces of nuclear material, found by IAEA specialists in Iran, the official said, adding that Tehran objected to the investigation and insisted that the nuclear deal could only be restored once the probe is closed.

The media also cited Iranian and Western officials as saying that Tehran still has reservations regarding the EU-proposed draft agreement, prompting a further delay in signing the deal.

On August 8, the EU coordinator at nuclear talks in Vienna, Enrique Mora, distributed the final text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Borrell said its points should be agreed upon.

China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions, prompting Iranian authorities to respond by gradually abandoning their own commitments under the deal.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks on the revival of the deal.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Isna Tehran United Kingdom United States August December 2015 2018 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

8 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

11 minutes ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

19 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astound ..

Vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Ba ..

31 minutes ago
 First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

40 minutes ago
 FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.