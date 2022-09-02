WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Washington has received Tehran's response to US proposals on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is studying it, but it is "not constructive," a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We can confirm that we have received Iran's response through the EU. We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," the spokesperson said.