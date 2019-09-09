UrduPoint.com
Iran's Restart Of Centrifugal R & D Works Poses No Threat - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iran's restart of is its centrifugal research and development works does not pose any threat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"From the nuclear non-proliferation's point of view, the restart of Iranian centrifugal research and development works does not present any threat. The important part is that all the work is conducted by Iranian specialists under the IAEA's [International Atomic Energy Agency] constant monitoring. A relevant report has been presented to the agency's board of governors. There is no risk of reorienting Iranian research to an undeclared usage.

Iran fully observes the Non-Proliferation Treaty, follows the comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA, implements the Additional Protocol," the ministry said in a statement regarding the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

The ministry added that Iran had initiated the third round of steps to scrap the deal only because of Washington's reckless foreign policy.

Moscow also urged all sides of the JCPOA to show wisdom and preserve the agreement.

On September 6, Tehran began the third round of abandoning its commitments to the JCPOA.

