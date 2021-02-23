UrduPoint.com
Iran's Restrictions On IAEA Inspection Activities Enters Into Force

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:00 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Iran's restrictions on inspections of the country's nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) entered into force on 00:00 GMT on Tuesday local time [20:30 GMT Monday], Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said.

"Starting from midnight there will be no obligations beyond the scope of the comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA. The necessary instructions have been received by [nuclear] facilities," the diplomat said.

