Iran's Revolutionary Guard Monitoring Riots With Drones - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) is using drones to monitor protests and identify those responsible for disturbances, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) is using drones to monitor protests and identify those responsible for disturbances, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday.

Tasnim published a video showing the IRGC launching one of the drones equipped with cameras in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Iranian province of Kurdistan. The drone is deployed to look for mass gatherings of people, in particular, young people, and to transmit the information on the number and direction of the movements of those involved in the riots.

On September 16, a wave of protests against Iranian government broke out throughout the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

Tehran said the unrest was fueled by foreign powers and accused the rioters of assaulting security forces and damaging property.

During the ongoing protests members of Iran's security forces were reportedly attacked and some have been killed in the clashes with rioters. Street violence is mainly concentrated in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran and Kurdistan. Several death sentences have been issued against those involved in the riots.

