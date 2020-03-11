(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Five members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while attempting to contain its spread, IRGC spokesman Ramadan Sharif said Thursday.

"Five members of the Revolutionary Guard have been martyred in the health struggle against coronavirus," Sharif said at a news conference in Tehran, as reported by Fars News Agency.

Sharif added that up to 100,000 Revolutionary Guard members have been mobilized to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

The Islamic Republic is one of the worst-hit countries outside of China, with more than 350 people dead from among 9,000 people infected. Furthermore, most infections in the surrounding regions in the Gulf and the middle East at large can be traced back to Iran.