Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Iraqi Shiites Should Retaliate For US Strike - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Iraqi Shiites Should Retaliate for US Strike - Reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps believe that the US-struck Shiite militia in Iraq should exact revenge on the United States, the official Iranian broadcaster said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps believe that the US-struck Shiite militia in Iraq should exact revenge on the United States, the official Iranian broadcaster said Monday.

The Pentagon launched strikes at facilities of Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria overnight, killing and wounding dozens of fighters. KH is part of the Shiite-majority Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement seen by the IRIB that they condemned US attacks on the militia's bases as an act of "terrorist aggression" and said that Iraqis deserved revenge.

The US military said the strikes were in response to a rocket attack on a Kirkuk base north of Baghdad, which killed a US contractor and injured four other personnel. Defense Secretary Mike Pomepo warned what the US sees as Iran-backed militia not to put US lives at risk.

