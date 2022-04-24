UrduPoint.com

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Tanker Smuggling Fuel In Persian Gulf - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) on Sunday seized a foreign-flagged tanker smuggling 200,000 liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf, media reported.

According to Mehr news agency, eight crew members were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities in Iran's southern Bushehr port.

The nationality of crew members and the origin of the tanker were not made public.

The media also said that the corps also inspected five other smaller vessels, which were to refuel the tanker, and detained them  for further investigation.

It was the third IRGC's seizure of vessels smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf in April. The corps arrested a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 liters of fuel on April 9 and another one loaded with 250,000 liters on April 14.

Related Topics

Iran April Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

21 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

21 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

21 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.