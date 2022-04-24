MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) on Sunday seized a foreign-flagged tanker smuggling 200,000 liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf, media reported.

According to Mehr news agency, eight crew members were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities in Iran's southern Bushehr port.

The nationality of crew members and the origin of the tanker were not made public.

The media also said that the corps also inspected five other smaller vessels, which were to refuel the tanker, and detained them for further investigation.

It was the third IRGC's seizure of vessels smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf in April. The corps arrested a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 liters of fuel on April 9 and another one loaded with 250,000 liters on April 14.