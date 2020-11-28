UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Accuses 'mercenary' Israel Of Scientist Assassination

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:06 PM

Iran's Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of scientist assassination

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the US, blaming the Jewish state for assassinating one of Tehran's prominent nuclear scientists the day before

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the US, blaming the Jewish state for assassinating one of Tehran's prominent nuclear scientists the day before.

"Once again, the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary, were stained with the blood of a son of this nation," Rouhani said in a statement on his official website, referring to the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iran generally uses the term "global arrogance" to refer to the United States.

Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, Iran's defence ministry said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the ministry's reasearch and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.

Rouhani vowed that his death "does not disrupt" Iran's scientific progress and said the killing was due to the "weakness and inability" of Tehran's enemies to impede its growth.

He offered condolences to "the scientific community and the revolutionary people of Iran." Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that there were "serious indications of an Israeli role" in the assassination.

The United States slapped sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for "activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme", and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted while travelling near Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county.

The New York Times said an American official and two other intelligence officials confirmed Israel was behind the attack, without giving further details.

The assassination comes less than two months before US President-elect Joe Biden is to take office.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran Nuclear Car Tehran Progress New York United States Jew Blood

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

6 minutes ago

Four more corona patients die in Nishtar Hospital

17 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Ind ..

6 minutes ago

644,660 children to get polio vaccine in Kasur

19 seconds ago

Rs 60,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers on violation ..

23 seconds ago

'Sorry Sir, I'm already married'

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.