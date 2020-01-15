UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Calls For 'national Unity' After Jet Downing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after jet downing

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for "national unity" and flagged the need for changes to the way Iran is run after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for "national unity" and flagged the need for changes to the way Iran is run after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

Demonstrations have been held for four successive days in Tehran after the armed forces admitted to shooting down the Boeing 737 in a catastrophic error last week.

The air disaster claimed the lives of all 176 passengers and crew on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians and including many students.

Rouhani also said Iranians want "diversity" as he urged the electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a February 21 general election.

"The people are our masters and we are its servants. The servant must address the master with modesty, precision and honesty," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.

"The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity and trust," he said in the remarks aired live on state television.

Rouhani also said the armed forces should "apologise" and fully explain what happened in the air disaster, which came hours after they fired a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq.

The missile attack was launched in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iran's most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm.

At least 59 mourners were trampled to death at a funeral procession for Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, in southeast Iran, on January 7.

Iran has also been wracked by flooding since Friday that has claimed the lives of at least three people and left hundreds of villages cut off.

Referring to the spate of disasters which he described as "unimaginable" and "unacceptable", Rouhani said they should lead to a "big decision" about Iran's political system.

"And that major decision," he said, "is national reconciliation.""These (parliamentary) elections must be the first step," said the president.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Iraq Kerman Tehran Lead January February TV All From Cabinet Allied Rental Modarba Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

21 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

6 minutes ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

6 minutes ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

51 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

6 minutes ago

Namaz-e-Janaza of constable Irfan offered

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.