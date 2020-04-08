UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Calls on IMF to Provide Nation With $5Bln to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide Tehran with $5 billion worth of support to combat the coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide Tehran with $5 billion worth of support to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In early March, the country's authorities had already requested the IMF to provide financial assistance but has received none so far.

"We are members of the IMF and the World Bank, we are paying our share, and part of our assets and resources are in their hands. Maybe over the past 50 years we have not asked anything from the IMF, [but] under the current tough circumstances, if they do not discharge their responsibilities, then the world will charge them differently," Rouhani said during a meeting with the government.

Rouhani also accused the United States of practicing economic and medical terrorism, and violating international conventions on global health.

As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Iran has surpassed 62,500 with more than 3,800 fatalities and 27,000 recoveries.

Iran has repeatedly claimed that the US sanctions have hindered the country's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevented the imports of essential medical goods to respond to the crippling epidemic.

