UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani, Canada's Trudeau Talk Over Phone About Plane Crash Investigation - Tehran

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Iran's Rouhani, Canada's Trudeau Talk Over Phone About Plane Crash Investigation - Tehran

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked over the phone about the Ukrainian plane crash after it was revealed that Iran mistakenly downed the airplane.

"Iran welcomes any international cooperation within the framework of international law to clarify this incident and will provide all consular facilities for this purpose. And we are ready for the foreign ministers of Iran and Canada to continue their talks" Rouhani said in a phone call with Trudeau, as quoted by his press office.

Trudeau confirmed in a press conference that agreements on Canada's involvement in the plane crash investigation were reached.

"It is absolutely necessary that Canada participate in this investigation. We expect the full cooperation of Iranian authorities. Currently, three visas have been approved for members of the Standing Rapid Deployment Team. We expect that the lead members of this team will arrive in Tehran around 04:00 p.m. [21:00 GMT] today and establish a presence on the ground to support Canadian families," Trudeau said.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Tehran Lead Justin Trudeau All Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

20 seconds ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

27 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

55 minutes ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

1 hour ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.