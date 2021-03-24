Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday pointed out the words of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which, according to him, clear any excuses from other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the IRNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday pointed out the words of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which, according to him, clear any excuses from other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the IRNA news agency reported.

Speaking at the first cabinet session in the new Iranian year, Rouhani reminded the supreme leader's words that Iran will return to its JCPOA commitments if other countries return to the deal really and seriously.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union countries. The plan required that Iran scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US administration of then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and began implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

The President Joe Biden administration has vowed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and use it as the basis for further negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant proxies across the middle East. Nevertheless, the effort is impeded by neither of the sides willing to make the first conciliatory move.