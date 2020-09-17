UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Expects To Further Develop Relations With Japan Under New Prime Minister

Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Iran's Rouhani Expects to Further Develop Relations With Japan Under New Prime Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's new prime minister and expressed hope for the further development of bilateral relations.

On Wednesday, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe.

"I hope that under your leadership, friendly relations between Iran and Japan and mutual cooperation in various fields, especially trade and economic, will continue to develop," Rouhani said in a message to Suga.

According to the Iranian leader, permanent contacts between the two countries, including mutual visits by their prime ministers in 2019, opened a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations.

More Stories From World

