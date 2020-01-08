Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his condolences over a Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his condolences over a Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday.

"The sorrowful crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran's Shahriar County that took lives of a number of our dear fellow Iranians, including a number of young students and other foreign nationals caused grief and sorrow. I hereby extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation, praying to the Almighty for them, and wishing patience for their families," Rouhani said in a statement published on the president's website.

He also urged all the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to identify the bodies and to investigate the tragic incident.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 was carrying 167 mostly Iranian and Canadian passengers and nine Ukrainian crew members when it came down shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport. There were no survivors.