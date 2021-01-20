UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Hails Departure Of 'tyrant' Trump

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:17 PM

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the departure of "tyrant" US counterpart Donald Trump, who is due to leave office later in the day

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the departure of "tyrant" US counterpart Donald Trump, who is due to leave office later in the day.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign. Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," he said in televised remarks to his cabinet.

