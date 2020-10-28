UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Hopes Mistakes Made By West In Relation To Islam Will Be Fixed

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:59 PM

Iran's Rouhani Hopes Mistakes Made by West in Relation to Islam Will Be Fixed

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed the hope that the mistakes committed by some Western countries with respect to Islam would be corrected

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed the hope that the mistakes committed by some Western countries with respect to islam would be corrected.

According to Rouhani, the use of caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad as a manifestation of the freedom of expression demonstrates a lack of morality and provokes more violence.

"I hope that those who have made mistakes will fix them as soon as possible, and return to the path of morality and justice," Rouhani said at a government meeting broadcast by IRINN.

Macron has faced widespread criticism over his speech at a commemoration ceremony for brutally murdered French history teacher Samuel Paty last week, in which he stressed that France would further defend the freedom of expression, including the acceptance of insulting drawings of the Islamic prophet.

The standoff between France and several Muslim nations began earlier this month after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded Paty after the teacher had shown Charlie Hebdo's controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet during a lesson on freedom of speech.

