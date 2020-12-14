UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani: Israel Wanted To Provoke War In Middle East By Killing Nuclear Scientist

Iran's Rouhani: Israel Wanted to Provoke War in Middle East by Killing Nuclear Scientist

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Israel wanted to provoke a war in the middle East by killing nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

"The assassination of Fakhrizadeh was the work of those who wanted to plunge the region into war in the last days of the tarnished government of [US President Donald] Trump. This was their main goal. The main goal of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh was destabilization and war in the region," Rouhanie said during a press conference shown by Iranian television.

He once again promised to avenge the killing of the scientist at the right time and place, but stressed that Tehran "will not allow others to determine the place and time" for a response, as Iran attaches great importance to stability in the region.

In late November, Fakhrizadeh, who was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard, reportedly by a remote-controlled machine gun after leaving his armored car. The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari.

Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement in the assassination and promised to issue a response. Some Iranian officials also mentioned alleged involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

