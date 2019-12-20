UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani, Japan's Abe Hold 'Friendly,' 'Frank' Summit - Iranian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a "substantive, friendly and frank" discussion, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a "substantive, friendly and frank" discussion, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday.

"Substantive, friendly and frank summit between President @HassanRouhani and Prime Minister @Abeshizo: further strengthening bilateral, regional and global cooperation.

Also grateful to our Japanese hosts for celebrating the winter solstice with us," Zarif said on Twitter.

According to Kyodo news agency, Abe explained to the Iranian president Japan's plans to dispatch the Self-Defense Forces to the middle East.

"I understand Japan's intentions and appreciate the fact that you have provided transparent explanations to Iran," Rouhani said, as quoted by the agency.

