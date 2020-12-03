MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated 25 energy projects across the country's three provinces to provide sustainable electricity domestically and regionally, national media reported.

According to the IRNA news agency, the Iranian Energy Ministry's projects are worth about 6.9 billion rials ($163,876).

Nine of them were launched in the province of Khuzestan, one in Khorasan Razavi and 15 in Baluchestan.

With the new energy projects, Iran aims to provide electricity during summertime consumption peaks, improve industrial services and provide infrastructures to export electricity to neighboring countries, the media outlet added.

The inauguration aligns with the guidelines of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to the news agency.