Iran's Rouhani May Skip UN General Assembly As US Visa Not Issued So Far - Reports

Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Iranian delegation headed by President Hassan Rouhani may be absent from the UN General Assembly session, as the United States have not yet issued them visas, Iranian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Iranian delegation headed by President Hassan Rouhani may be absent from the UN General Assembly session, as the United States have not yet issued them visas, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to depart for New York on Friday morning (September 20), and the Iranian president on September 23. If the visas are not issued in a few hours, then perhaps the visits will be canceled," the IRNA news agency reported.

