Iran's Rouhani Orders State Bodies To Implement Law On 'Countering Israel' - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an executive order to all government structures to implement the law passed last week on launching a comprehensive retaliation against any of Israeli's action that Tehran might consider hostile to itself or Palestine, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rouhani ordered all ministries, the Supreme National Security Council and the Judiciary to each work out measures within their respective frameworks in response to Israel's actions that are believed to be a threat to international and regional peace and security, especially with regard to Palestine.

Such measures may reportedly include producing movies that reveal the Israeli war crimes and atrocities committed during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

There is a total of 16 articles in the anti-Israeli bill, which was unanimously adopted by 43 votes in the Iranian parliament on May 12. It was then approved by the country's Guardian Council and, until now, only lacked the president's green light before becoming a law.

