Iran's Rouhani Praises Cooperation Between Tehran, IAEA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Iran's Rouhani Praises Cooperation Between Tehran, IAEA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday praised the cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday praised the cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"Our relations with the IAEA are on a very good level.

As before, Iran is ready to cooperate closely with the organization," Rouhani said, according to a statement published on his official website.

Grossi, on his part, is said to have stressed the organization's professionalism and that all of Iran's issues would be resolved via talks and meetings. The director general also stated his intention to prevent any third-party influence on the cooperation with Iran.

During the meeting, Tehran agreed to allow IAEA inspectors to visit two of its unspecified nuclear facilities.

