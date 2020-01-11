UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Promised To Bring All Those Responsible For Boeing Crash To Justice - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:06 PM

Iran's Rouhani Promised to Bring All Those Responsible for Boeing Crash to Justice - Kiev

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that all those responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian plane would be held accountable, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Saturday following the two leaders' phone conversation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that all those responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian plane would be held accountable, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Saturday following the two leaders' phone conversation.

On Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acknowledge full responsibility for erroneously downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft over Tehran. The Iranian air defense system confused the Ukrainian passenger plane with a hostile cruise missile and due to disrupted communication the operator took a single-handed decision to shoot it down, the IRGC explained. Zelenskyy said that he expects Iran to admit guilt, officially apologize, punish all those guilty and pay compensation.

"Official Tehran assured that everyone involved in the disaster would be held accountable, and the Ukrainian expert group would be provided with all the necessary support for the further effective cooperation in the legal and technical fields," the statement says.

Rouhani expressed his condolences to the Ukrainian people and the families of the victims, it added.

"He apologized on behalf of the Iranian side for the tragedy that took 176 lives. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully acknowledges that the tragedy was caused by the erroneous actions of the military of this state," it says.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden All Airport

Recent Stories

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine p ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says Nord Stream 2 to be completed by early ..

3 minutes ago

47120 dengue cases reported in 2019: Secretary

5 minutes ago

Iran's 'catastrophic mistake': Speculation, pressu ..

5 minutes ago

District Bar Association Lodhran election 2020 hel ..

5 minutes ago

G.A.Khan Tariq now Lahore Bar President

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.