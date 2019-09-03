UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Rules Out Any Bilateral Talks With US

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Iran's Rouhani rules out any bilateral talks with US

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Islamic republic is opposed to such negotiations in principle

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Islamic republic is opposed to such negotiations in principle.

In an address to parliament, Rouhani also said Iran was ready to further reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal "in the coming days" if current negotiations yield no results by Thursday.

Related Topics

Iran Parliament Nuclear United States 2015

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Von Der Leyen Confirm Commitment to Strong ..

16 minutes ago

Georgian Interior Minister Gakharia Becomes Candid ..

16 minutes ago

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan

16 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge up at close 03 September 2019

26 minutes ago

Russia, Mongolia to Create Investment Cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry May Receive Extra Mi-8AMT ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.