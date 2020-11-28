Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of trying to create "chaos" by assassinating one of Tehran's top nuclear scientists, but said his country will not fall into a "trap"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of trying to create "chaos" by assassinating one of Tehran's top nuclear scientists, but said his country will not fall into a "trap".

"The nation of Iran is smarter than to fall in the trap of the conspiracy set by the Zionists. They are thinking of creating chaos, but they should know that we have read their hands and they will not succeed," Rouhani said in televised remarks, after accusing the Jewish state of being behind Friday's assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

amh/kam/dwo