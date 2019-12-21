UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Says Japan Suggested 'Tearing Down' US Sanctions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Iran's Rouhani Says Japan Suggested 'Tearing Down' US Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Japan had thought of a way to end economic sanctions on his country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Japan had thought of a way to end economic sanctions on his country.

Rouhani spoke in Tehran after returning from his two-day trip to Japan where he sought support from Japan, a traditional US ally which has opted to mediate between the two.

"The Japanese proposed a new way of tearing down US sanctions, we made one too. We discussed them and agreed to continue consultations on the matter," he said in a televised speech.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran after quitting their nuclear pact last year. Washington threatened to penalize any third country buying oil from Iran, which included Japan.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Threatened Oil Tehran Japan United States From

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Watchdog Asks Estonia to Stop Attacking ..

5 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates 13 projects worth Rs 2. ..

10 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Quetta

1 minute ago

Provincial govt. to resolve problems of people des ..

1 minute ago

200-pound cake cut at Lahore General Hospital Chri ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur for foolproof security arrange ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.