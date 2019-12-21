Iran's Rouhani Says Japan Suggested 'Tearing Down' US Sanctions
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:05 PM
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Japan had thought of a way to end economic sanctions on his country
Rouhani spoke in Tehran after returning from his two-day trip to Japan where he sought support from Japan, a traditional US ally which has opted to mediate between the two.
"The Japanese proposed a new way of tearing down US sanctions, we made one too. We discussed them and agreed to continue consultations on the matter," he said in a televised speech.
The United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran after quitting their nuclear pact last year. Washington threatened to penalize any third country buying oil from Iran, which included Japan.