TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Japan had thought of a way to end economic sanctions on his country.

Rouhani spoke in Tehran after returning from his two-day trip to Japan where he sought support from Japan, a traditional US ally which has opted to mediate between the two.

"The Japanese proposed a new way of tearing down US sanctions, we made one too. We discussed them and agreed to continue consultations on the matter," he said in a televised speech.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran after quitting their nuclear pact last year. Washington threatened to penalize any third country buying oil from Iran, which included Japan.