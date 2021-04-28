MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday accused those who leaked the recording of Foreign Minister Javad Zarif criticizing the predominance of the Revolutionary Guard Corps' in foreign policy matters of trying to sabotage the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.

On Sunday, an audio tape with a March interview of Zarif with Iranian economist Saeed Laylaz circulated in Iranian media. In the recording, Zarif is said to slam the national military for undermining the country's diplomatic efforts. The foreign minister also mentioned that late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated in a targeted US drone strike in Iraq in 2020, used to guide Iranian foreign policy and attempted to undermine the 2015 nuclear deal.

"This recording was published by those who are against Iran, the people of Iran and the interests of our country, exactly at the time when we are making the best achievements in Vienna, in order to sow discord in our country," Rouhani said, as quoted by the official website.

The Iranian president went on to praise the late Quds Force commander, noting his role in securing stability in the region.

"Martyr Soleimani was a smart and very humble person, and without exaggeration, was our best advisor in foreign policy, at least in regional affairs," Rouhani added.

The president also addressed the issue of alleged tensions between the country's various political forces.

"There is no gap between the government and the armed forces, and everyone is working within the framework of the Constitution," Rouhani stated.

Earlier in the month, the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action began in-person meetings in Vienna. The third round of talks started on Tuesday.