UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Says New US Sanctions Cannot Break 'resistance'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Iran's Rouhani says new US sanctions cannot break 'resistance'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Friday dismissed new US sanctions as unable to break the Islamic republic's "resistance" and said Washington has already done all it can to pressure Tehran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Friday dismissed new US sanctions as unable to break the Islamic republic's "resistance" and said Washington has already done all it can to pressure Tehran.

US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran's banking sector on Thursday by designating 18 major Iranian banks to "stop illicit access to US Dollars".

"The Americans have so far done all they could against the great nation of Iran," Rouhani said, according to his official website.

"They cannot break the resistance of the Iranian nation with these inhumane" actions, he added.

According to Rouhani, the US administration is following "domestic aims" by such "political-propaganda attempts".

The sanctions are part of Washington's policy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran aimed at reining in the Islamic republic, the arch-foe of US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.

They were reimposed after Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark accord with world powers and Iran, which limited the Islamic republic's nuclear programme in exchange for international sanctions relief.

The US Treasury Department said it was exempting transactions in humanitarian goods such as food and medicine.

But Rouhani said the sanctions are "attempts to create serious obstacles in fund transfers for medicine and food" and called them "cruel, terrorist and inhumane".

He also called on the world's "human rights advocates" to condemn the move.

The step could largely cut off the nation of 80 million people from the world's financial system just as it tries to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Exchange Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Tehran Saudi Arabia 2018 All From Million

Recent Stories

Romania recalls its ambassador from Belarus

2 minutes ago

Negotiations With Baku to Fail If Yerevan Says 'Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize a moving recognition ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Malaysia emphasize closer cooperation to ..

2 minutes ago

African Union Lifts Post-Coup Sanctions on Mali

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.