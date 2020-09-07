UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Says 'Path Is Clear' for US to Rejoin Nuclear Deal

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the United States was welcome to return to the 2015 nuclear pact it abandoned more than two years ago.

"Any day that the United States decides to admit to its mistakes, make up for its illegal actions and return to Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, the path is clear for them," the president said.

Rouhani, who spoke at a meeting with visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, said Iran expected Europe to stand up to the US. Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran for over a decade.

"We expect all friendly and free countries in the world not to remain silent in the face of terrorism and the illegal actions committed by the United States over the years," Rouhani said.

Switzerland set up a humanitarian trade channel with Iran in January in a bid to bypass US sanctions on countries dealing with the Islamic Republic. Tehran previously described similar efforts by the EU as limited.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after hosting his Swiss counterpart that, although Tehran appreciated "Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage," a return to normal trade was a global priority.

