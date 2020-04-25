UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Says Tehran Seeks No Conflict With Washington Amid Tensions In Persian Gulf

Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday that Tehran was not seeking any conflicts with Washington in the wake of the fresh wave of escalation in the Persian Gulf

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday that Tehran was not seeking any conflicts with Washington in the wake of the fresh wave of escalation in the Persian Gulf.

Last week, the US Central Command said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) forces had conducted "dangerous and harassing" maneuvers around US warships in the Persian Gulf. However, after about an hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the US bridge-to-bridge radio queries and moved further away from the warships, according to the US military.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors and pursues the Americans' activities, but will never initiate any conflict or tension in the region," Rouhani said, as quoted by the statement published on the presidential website.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he had directed the US navy to attack and destroy any Iranian gunboats that approach and intimidate US warships at sea. The Iranian military responded by saying that it would destroy US warships in the Gulf if they threaten Tehran's security, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US military had "no business" in the Persian Gulf.

