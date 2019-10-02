UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Says Tehran's Regional Peace Initiative Received No Pushback During UNGA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:56 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that the regional peace and security initiative he presented during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly had not been opposed by anyone in the international body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that the regional peace and security initiative he presented during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly had not been opposed by anyone in the international body.

During a weekly session of the Iranian cabinet, Rouhani talked about his time at the UNGA, during which he did not receive any objection to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), a plan meant to facilitate mutual ties and cooperation between the littoral countries of the Hormuz Strait.

"This initiative was [developed] taking into account various issues and from the viewpoint of different countries. Nobody could oppose this plan, even if somebody had been reluctant to voice support for it," he was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

He also touched upon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), specifically the global reaction to the United States' exit from the landmark nuclear agreement in 2018.

"The entire world has come to the conclusion that the US' exit from the JCPOA was wrong and that the US will get nowhere," Rouhani said.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, which led to a severe deterioration of bilateral relations, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Hormuz Strait, viewed by Iran as its zones of influence. The Iranian leadership has threatened to close the the Strait of Hormuz multiple times in retaliation to US sanctions.

In July, Iran seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the strait over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines near Gibraltar over an alleged violation of EU sanctions against Syria. Both vessels have been released.

