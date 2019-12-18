UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Says Testing Advanced IR-9 Uranium-Enrichment Centrifuges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:48 PM

Iran's Rouhani Says Testing Advanced IR-9 Uranium-Enrichment Centrifuges

Tehran is currently testing the latest IR-9 uranium enrichment centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a visit to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Tehran is currently testing the latest IR-9 uranium enrichment centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a visit to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"Today, our new IR6 centrifuges are working and the newer IR9s are being tested," Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential website.

Iran has been gradually lifting its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the United States withdrew last year and reimposed sanctions. The fourth stage of the pullback from the agreement saw Iranian nuclear sites begin to enrich uranium in their centrifuges.

In November, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, stated that Tehran was working on an IR-9 prototype that works 50 times faster than the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015. It stipulated that Iran considerably limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. In May 2019, Iran declared an ultimatum to the other signatories either they attempt to relieve the economic blockade or Tehran will begin gradually dropping its commitments under the deal every 60 days.

US foreign policy has sought to apply maximum pressure on Iran, primarily through severe sanctions.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Visit Germany Tehran Kuala Lumpur United Kingdom United States May November 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

1 minute ago

China's new aircraft carrier designed, built indep ..

1 minute ago

Excise Dept declares five districts' offices as Ex ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea, U.S. hold talks over upkeep cost-sharing ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to construct Babusar Top tunnel for boosting ..

3 minutes ago

Russia seizes 'wrongly labelled' UN methadone as c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.