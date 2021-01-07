Iran's Rouhani Says Western Democracy 'fragile, Vulnerable'
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:37 PM
Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump's supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy.
"What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.