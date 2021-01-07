UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Says Western Democracy 'fragile, Vulnerable'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump's supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump's supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy.

"What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

More Stories From World

