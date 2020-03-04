Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of hiding its political motives behind its offer to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and challenged it to lift sanctions instead

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of hiding its political motives behind its offer to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and challenged it to lift sanctions instead.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his country was willing to help Iran contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus disease, which has left over 2,300 people infected and 77 dead. Tehran rejected the offer.

"They came up with a mask of compassion pretending to help the Iranian people; it would be better to lift the drug sanctions at least," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He thanked all of the other nations that have sent medical equipment to Iran or pledged their assistance, including Russia.

Rouhani said that the epidemic was a "heavy burden" but promised that his government would work to keep the casualties low. He also denied allegations that the health ministry was underreporting infection and death tallies.