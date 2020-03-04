UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Slams US For Hiding Political Motives Behind Coronavirus Help Offer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Iran's Rouhani Slams US for Hiding Political Motives Behind Coronavirus Help Offer

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of hiding its political motives behind its offer to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and challenged it to lift sanctions instead

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of hiding its political motives behind its offer to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and challenged it to lift sanctions instead.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his country was willing to help Iran contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus disease, which has left over 2,300 people infected and 77 dead. Tehran rejected the offer.

"They came up with a mask of compassion pretending to help the Iranian people; it would be better to lift the drug sanctions at least," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He thanked all of the other nations that have sent medical equipment to Iran or pledged their assistance, including Russia.

Rouhani said that the epidemic was a "heavy burden" but promised that his government would work to keep the casualties low. He also denied allegations that the health ministry was underreporting infection and death tallies.

Related Topics

Dead Iran Russia Trump Tehran United States All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

39 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Services provided care to 97,232 ..

3 minutes ago

India committing atrocities on Kashmiris, Muslims, ..

3 minutes ago

Khatam-e-Nabuwwat oath not omitted in Hajj form: S ..

3 minutes ago

Military restrictions hampering northeast Nigeria ..

3 minutes ago

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.