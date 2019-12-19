(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Turkey should cooperate with the Syrian government on combating terrorism and improving the situation in Idlib, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the summit of Islamic countries in Malaysia.

"Expressing concerns over the continuation of the United States' presence in Syria and their efforts to dominate the country's oil wells, Dr Rouhani also called for more cooperation of Iran and Turkey with the Syrian government. He also went on to call for cooperation with the Syrian government in the attempt to drive terrorist groups out of Idlib and promote peace in the country," the Iranian president's office said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed the interaction of Tehran and Ankara in the framework of the Astana process to resolve the Syrian crisis.