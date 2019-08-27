(@imziishan)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.