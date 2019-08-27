UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Tells US To Take 'first Step' By Lifting Sanctions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

Your Thoughts and Comments

