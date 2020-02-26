The United States should not be concerned about Iran's response to the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and should instead worry about the tens of thousands of deaths caused by influenza since October, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United States should not be concerned about Iran's response to the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and should instead worry about the tens of thousands of deaths caused by influenza since October, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused both Iran and China of censoring information regarding COVID-19's spread. Pompeo said Tehran was suppressing details relating to the disease, which has already resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people.

"Recently, a top American official talked about coronavirus in Iran; they are also suffering from coronavirus, influenza has killed 16,000 people in the United States, but they are not speaking about themselves. Americans better take care of thousands of flu casualties in their own country," Rouhani stated.

The Iranian president told cabinet ministers that the coronavirus disease should not be weaponized or politicized, while also stating that the public can trust the government's information regarding the outbreak.

"People need to be absolutely confident that the figures will be accurately stated and they must not worry. I would like to once again thank the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their preparation, presence, work, and dedication these days, which will continue," Rouhani remarked.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that a team from the organization will travel to Iran this coming weekend to provide support in managing the outbreak. Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 2,750 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease; over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.

From October 1 to February 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that between 29 million and 41 million cases of influenza have been reported in the US, resulting in the deaths of between 16,000 and 41,000 people.