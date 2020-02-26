UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Tells Washington To Worry About Flu Deaths After Pompeo's COVID-19 Comments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:04 PM

Iran's Rouhani Tells Washington to Worry About Flu Deaths After Pompeo's COVID-19 Comments

The United States should not be concerned about Iran's response to the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and should instead worry about the tens of thousands of deaths caused by influenza since October, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United States should not be concerned about Iran's response to the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and should instead worry about the tens of thousands of deaths caused by influenza since October, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused both Iran and China of censoring information regarding COVID-19's spread. Pompeo said Tehran was suppressing details relating to the disease, which has already resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people.

"Recently, a top American official talked about coronavirus in Iran; they are also suffering from coronavirus, influenza has killed 16,000 people in the United States, but they are not speaking about themselves. Americans better take care of thousands of flu casualties in their own country," Rouhani stated.

The Iranian president told cabinet ministers that the coronavirus disease should not be weaponized or politicized, while also stating that the public can trust the government's information regarding the outbreak.

"People need to be absolutely confident that the figures will be accurately stated and they must not worry. I would like to once again thank the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their preparation, presence, work, and dedication these days, which will continue," Rouhani remarked.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that a team from the organization will travel to Iran this coming weekend to provide support in managing the outbreak. Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 2,750 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease; over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.

From October 1 to February 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that between 29 million and 41 million cases of influenza have been reported in the US, resulting in the deaths of between 16,000 and 41,000 people.

Related Topics

World Iran China Tehran United States February October Influenza From Government Cabinet Top Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

10 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

20 minutes ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

36 minutes ago

Pakistan outplay West Indies to make winning start ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;The National&#039; wins Google innovation gr ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.