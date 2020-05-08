(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a Thursday meeting with the heads of expert committees in charge of fighting COVID-19, called on the country's Health Ministry to continue carrying out screenings and tests for the coronavirus despite the improving epidemiological situation, the IRNA official news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a Thursday meeting with the heads of expert committees in charge of fighting COVID-19, called on the country's Health Ministry to continue carrying out screenings and tests for the coronavirus despite the improving epidemiological situation, the IRNA official news agency reported.

According to the media, the Iranian leader also pointed to the need to continue providing foreign nationals living in the middle Eastern country with due medical treatment.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in his turn, said that the number of cured COVID-19 patients continued to increase, while the daily death tolls were on a decline.

Earlier in the week, the president said that Iran passed the peak of the coronavirus about a month and a half ago, and the situation was stabilizing gradually. However, he noted that the pandemic would not end soon, and the world will be facing the coronavirus pandemic for weeks and months until a cure and vaccine against the virus were developed.

Iran's overall tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 103,135, with 1,485 of the cases being recorded over the past 24 hours. Iran also registered 68 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 6,486. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has reached 82,744.