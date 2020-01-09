(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a phone conversation on Thursday, urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider his position regarding the assassination of the Iranian elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, by Washington, recalling the slain general's active role in fighting terrorism, according to a statement published on Rouhani's website

On Monday, Johnson, and French and German leaders, said in a joint statement that they had been concerned by the negative role played by Soleimani in the region.

"If it were not for Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani's efforts, you wouldn't be calm in London today," Rouhani told Johnson, as quoted in the statement.

Rouhani added that the recent Iranian attack on the US military base in Iraq, carried out in response to the killing of Soleimani, was legitimate and was carried out in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter on the right to self-defense.

Johnson, in his turn, emphasized the need to improve relations between Tehran and London and noted the importance of maintaining the Iran nuclear deal, according to the statement.

Tensions in the middle East escalated earlier in January after Soleimani's killing by a US drone attack. According to Washington, Soleimani was allegedly involved in planning a recent attack on the US embassy in Iraq. Shortly thereafter, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. According to US President Donald Trump, the attacks resulted in no casualties.

In an address on Wednesday, Trump pledged to impose new sanctions on Tehran. Media later reported that US envoy to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, had sent a letter to the UN Security Council, saying that the country was ready to engage in negotiations with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region.