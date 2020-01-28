UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Wants To Bolster Ties With Russia Amid Regional Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Iran's Rouhani Wants to Bolster Ties With Russia Amid Regional Tensions

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday he wanted to ramp up cooperation with Russia amid deteriorating stability in the region that he blamed on US pressure.

"I am confident that despite what the United States' pressures on the region and especially Iran, the two countries will further develop their relations," he was quoted as saying on his website.

Rouhani welcomed Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran on Monday evening.

He emphasized the role of legislatures in deepening ties between the two nations.

"Iran-Russia agreements are being implemented step by step, and the two countries' parliaments can help develop these relations," the president said.

Tensions between Iran and the US boiled over earlier in January when a US drone strike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to hit two Iraqi bases hosting US troops. The Pentagon said 34 troops had suffered brain injuries.

