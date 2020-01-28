TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday he wanted to ramp up cooperation with Russia amid deteriorating stability in the region that he blamed on US pressure.

"I am confident that despite what the United States' pressures on the region and especially Iran, the two countries will further develop their relations," he was quoted as saying on his website.

Rouhani welcomed Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran on Monday evening.

He emphasized the role of legislatures in deepening ties between the two nations.

"Iran-Russia agreements are being implemented step by step, and the two countries' parliaments can help develop these relations," the president said.

Tensions between Iran and the US boiled over earlier in January when a US drone strike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to hit two Iraqi bases hosting US troops. The Pentagon said 34 troops had suffered brain injuries.