UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani, Zarif To Attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit In Baku This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:37 PM

Iran's Rouhani, Zarif to Attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku This Week

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will take part in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku this week, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will take part in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku this week, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

"The President and Foreign Affairs Minister will visit Baku to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement meeting. The preparatory ministerial meeting is to take place from October 23-24, and the summit will be held from October 25-26," the spokesman said.

NAM comprises 120 member-countries that refuse to participate in military alliances and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles. There are also 17 countries and 10 international organizations that hold an observer status.

Related Topics

Visit Baku October From

Recent Stories

Berlin Not Revising Credit Programs to Turkey Desp ..

49 seconds ago

Turkish Troops, SDF Clash Near Syria's Ras al-Ain ..

52 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

54 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reply from private scho ..

13 minutes ago

Turkish Military Accuses Kurdish Militia of 36 Cea ..

14 minutes ago

Mubadala Group hires over 760 UAE nationals

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.