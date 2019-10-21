(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will take part in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku this week, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

"The President and Foreign Affairs Minister will visit Baku to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement meeting. The preparatory ministerial meeting is to take place from October 23-24, and the summit will be held from October 25-26," the spokesman said.

NAM comprises 120 member-countries that refuse to participate in military alliances and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles. There are also 17 countries and 10 international organizations that hold an observer status.