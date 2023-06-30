Open Menu

Iran's SCO Membership To Be Formalized At Next Meeting Of Heads Of State - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Iran's SCO Membership to Be Formalized at Next Meeting of Heads of State - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be formalized at the upcoming meeting of the SCO heads of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"An increasing number of states are striving to establish ties with the SCO. Iran's full membership will be formalized at the upcoming July 4 meeting of the Council of Heads of State," Lavrov said at the presentation of the SCO People's Diplomacy Center.

Related Topics

Iran Russia July Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

45 minutes ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

16 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

16 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

17 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

17 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

20 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

21 hours ago

More Stories From World