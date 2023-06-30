MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be formalized at the upcoming meeting of the SCO heads of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"An increasing number of states are striving to establish ties with the SCO. Iran's full membership will be formalized at the upcoming July 4 meeting of the Council of Heads of State," Lavrov said at the presentation of the SCO People's Diplomacy Center.