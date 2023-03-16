(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday amid the thawing of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Arab countries, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday amid the thawing of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Arab countries, media said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and its development in various sectors to achieve mutual goals, UAE news agency WAM said.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Shamkhani said that Iran and the UAE need to replace hostility with cooperation to overcome challenges that harm the interests of the countries of the middle East.

Al Nahyan, in turn, noted that cooperation with Tehran has always been a priority to Abu Dhabi, IRNA said.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.