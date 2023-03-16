UrduPoint.com

Iran's Security Head Visits UAE Amid Thawing Of Diplomatic Ties With Saudi Arabia- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Iran's Security Head Visits UAE Amid Thawing of Diplomatic Ties With Saudi Arabia- Reports

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday amid the thawing of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Arab countries, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday amid the thawing of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Arab countries, media said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and its development in various sectors to achieve mutual goals, UAE news agency WAM said.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Shamkhani said that Iran and the UAE need to replace hostility with cooperation to overcome challenges that harm the interests of the countries of the middle East.

Al Nahyan, in turn, noted that cooperation with Tehran has always been a priority to Abu Dhabi, IRNA said.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.

Related Topics

Iran China UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Beijing Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East March Media Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

32 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

26 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

23 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

23 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.